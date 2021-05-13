



With a debut album on the way, Los Angeles act Bizou has released the new single “Days of Honey,” along with a corresponding music video. A vibrant mix of rotoscoping animation and live video directed by the band with Thomas Nelson and Brandon Pierce, “Days of Honey” made its premiere today on CVLT Nation ; this marks the second single from the forthcoming Tragic Love, with the album’s title track having premiered on Post-Punk.com last month.







Formed in 2017, Bizou features lead vocalist Marisa Prietto (Wax Idols, Glaare), bassist/vocalist Nicole Fiorentino (The Smashing Pumpkins, Veruca Salt), Nicki Nevlin (Black Kites), and guitarist/producer Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM); presenting a dreamy blend of alt. pop, grunge rock, and shoegaze, the band has shared the stage with the likes of Drab Majesty, Topographies, Ötzi, and more. The Bizou debut EP appeared in 2018, followed by stillifeburning in 2020, with plans to create a third EP effectively altered by the COVID-19 lockdowns; the result was the full-length album Tragic Lover, recorded and mixed at The Cave Studio and mastered by Simon Scott (Slowdive). The album is due for released on June 4, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp.





Bizou

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)