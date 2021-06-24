



Following a productive 2020 filled with several singles and remixes, London, U.K. electro/industrial act Biomechanimal has announced the release of a new collaborative EP. The “Crown of Glass” single sees the band working with Bournemouth, U.K. artist Sentinel Complex, the two merging into a brutal mix of symphonic metal, harsh industrial, and even dubstep textures, along with an instrumental version with a release date of June 25 via Hybrid Blak Records; the label refers to this breaking down of genre barries as “Liberation in Domination!” Adding to the EP’s power is a pair of remixes by fellow practitioners of the blackened industrial arts – the MOЯIS BLAK remix is scheduled to go live on July 23, preceded by the remix from Dawn of Ashes, which goes live on July 9. Produced and arranged by Jamie Everett and Matthew L. Simpson, the Crown of Glass EP marks Biomechanimal’s first release of 2021, following the November 2020 End Your Life EP collaboration with Nysrok Infernalien. Pre-orders for the new EP are available via Bandcamp; additionally, the bands will be hosting a release party via Twitch, with Mechanical Vein joining in to dish out some extra harsh industrial and dark electro. Beginning at 9:00pm U.K. time on Friday, June 25, additional details can be found via the Facebook event page.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)