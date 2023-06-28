



As the spectral influence of the ’80s has had a firm stranglehold on the zeitgeist, the ’90s struggles to tighten its grip as traces of grunge, machine rock, and nü-metal have been trickling in. Case in point, the latest EP from Binary Order, in which Benjamin Blank puts forth a guttural and industrialized rendition of Papa Roach‘s “Thrown Away.” Stating that the song’s subject matter strongly resonated with him and continues to do so, Blank explain, “It’s about being an outcast and only knowing a life of being rejected.” As the follow-up to Messages From the Deep, the Thrown Away EP also includes remixes of “Parasite,” “A Good Death,” and “The Hands of Time” from that album; available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, the EP also serves as a precursor to the forthcoming The Future Belongs to the Mad, currently in the final stages of production and expected to arrive in winter of 2023; stating that he considers the new record to be his greatest musical achievement, Blank explains that although it is more electronically driven, it will be “heavier, darker, and far more intense” than Messages From the Deep. “Thrown Away” originally appeared on the 1998 5 Tracks Deep EP in a demo form before being finalized as the closing track on Infest, Papa Roach’s major label debut in 2000, better known for songs like “Broken Home” and “Last Resort.”





Binary Order

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)