



London-based artist Benjamin Blank has announced the release of a new album under the moniker of Binary Order, titled Messages From the Deep. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Blank, the album’s 10 tracks draw heavily on themes of “social and political unrest in modern society, and the warning signs we are continuing to ignore,” with inspiration taken from classics of the cyberpunk genre – Blank cites as specific examples movies, books, and video games like AKIRA, Blade Runner, Deus Ex, Judge Dredd , DUNE , and Total Recall. Preceding the album’s release is the “Violence” single, with Messages From the Deep due for release on November 29 and available to pre-order now via Bandcamp; the album follows one year since the DUNES album marks Binary Order’s sixth full-length release.









Binary Order

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)