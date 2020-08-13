



Without warning, without mercy, New York’s BILE has returned with a new song. Released on SoundCloud, “Children of the Gun” marks the first new material released by the malignant machine metal band since 2013’s Built to Fuck, Born to Kill record, the track wrought with BILE’s signature blend of abrasively distorted textures designed to overload your synapses and leave your ears bleeding.







BILE founder Krztoff has offered no additional comment, preferring to let the music speak for itself. Is a new BILE album in the works? Hmmm…

BILE

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)