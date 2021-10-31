



Following up on the release of the Sharks and Covid, Vol. 1 EP earlier this year, BILE offers up as a “spooky scary” Halloween treat the video for “Greenhouse.” Wrought with images depicting the decaying state of the world, the video presents the band’s signature brand of demonic electronic, full of scathing riffs and slithering keyboard layers set to a menacing beat; created by founder and front man Christoph “Krztoff” Liggio, he describes the video “like a lyric video for an instrumental song.”







“Greenhouse” serves as the first single from the forthcoming second volume, titled Pot Farmer, Vol. 2; a release has not yet been announced, but the “Greenhouse” single is available now via Bandcamp. Sharks and Covid, Vol. 1 was released on May 5 and is also available now on Bandcamp.







ReGen also wishes to say a very special “Happy Birthday” to BILE bassist Rick “Bear” Boeckel.

BILE

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)