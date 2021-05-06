



Never subtle and always packing a powerful punch of industrial, noise, metal, and punk rock energy, New York’s BILE has followed up on the 2020 release of “Children of the Gun” with a new EP. Created entirely by Christoph Liggio – a.k.a. Krztoff – and featuring guest performances by saxophonist Roger Ebner and drummer Steve Gallo, the Sharks and Covid, Vol. 1 EP introduces four new songs, which along with the aforementioned 2020 single marks BILE’s first recorded output since 2013’s Built to Fuck, Born to Kill album; in true irreverent and in-your-face BILEstyle, the EP was “created during and inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine and multiple unreported fatal shark attacks worldwide,” released digitally on May 5 via Bandcamp. Liggio and Ebner also recently unveiled the Help/Stop single introducing their collaborative Bitter Elixir project, with more releases from both that band and BILE to appear throughout the next year and beyond.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)