



The MKUltraSound Podcast has unveiled its latest episode with Seattle-based musician/artist/activist Betty X as the show’s featured guest. Hosted by MK Ultra Magazine founder Alex Zander and conducted over the phone, the interview sees the two discussing various topics that leads in with Zander observing, “We haven’t come very far, have we?” Beginning with the subject of Bill Cosby’s seemingly sudden release from prison, which coincided with the court ruling denying the termination of Britney Spears’ conservatorship, the show quickly returns the focus to Betty X’s prolific creative output as a prolific collaborator with the likes of John Fryer’s Black Needle Noise, Martin Atkins in Pigface, Al Jourgensen on her 2015 Bad Juju EP and his Surgical Meth Machine, and much more – from the need for live music to the disparity between the Seattle and Austin music scenes, the difficulties and frustrations of social media to trivia about KISS, to fond memories of Paul Raven and Mike Scaccia and the cross-pollination of musical genres.







Described by some as “Al Jourgensen in a mini-skirt” for her forthright and honest demeanor, as well as her onstage energy and antics, Betty X was also the founding member of punk cabaret act Salon Betty & The Big Hair Sex Circus and Satan in High Heels before starting her eponymous solo act. She was also featured on the return album from Chicago post-punk and coldwave/rock act Mary’s Window, Goodbye She Said… I’m Off to Join the Circus, as well as covering “I Know What Boys Like” on the These Mortal Covers album from Black Needle Noise, for which she performed the band’s first ever live show in 2019.

