



More than a year since first announcing the band’s upcoming album, Bestial Mouths has unveiled its latest single and music video for the track “Slitskin.” Released today, July 6, and written by vocalist Lynette Cerezo, the song extends from the album’s themes of the repeating cycles of trauma, finding an inner strength both unbreakable and “to send desecration amongst pathetic bullies – to dance with your death, and still find humor and joy amongst the ruin.” The evocative video sees Cerezo collaborating with Mitch Wilson of Lunar Maps, along with dancer Christina Sirmons, while the single features an additional remix of the track by Orphyx, available now on Bandcamp.











“Slitskin” follows up on the “I Am the Spell” single released in April of 2022, along with the Full Metal Witch remix by Hexmaschine, released this past February. R.O.T.T. (inmyskin) marks the sixth full-length effort from Bestial Mouths, due for release on August 11 via Negative Gain Productions in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. The album was mastered by Greg Reely, and produced and mixed by Rhys Fulber, the latter having also provided string arrangements and additional keyboards and programming.

Bestial Mouths will also be performing a series of lives dates later in the year, followed by a North American tour from October 26 to November 10. Stops include the A Murder of Crows Festival in New York City, the Sanctum Fest in Chicago, Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia, along with shows in Montral, Toronto, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Washington, DC, all beginning with an appearance in New Orleans at the NGP Presents: Destination showcase; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.





Bestial Mouths

Negative Gain Productions

Rhys Fulber

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)