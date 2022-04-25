



Bestial Mouths has revealed the first taste of what the forthcoming R.O.T.T. (inmyskinn) album has to offer in the form of the new single and music video for “I Am the Spell.” For thie darkly rhythmic and ethereally confrontational track, vocalist and producer Lynette Cerezo drew on personal experiences with bullies and abusers, creating the song as an anthem to challenge those “who take joy in making others suffer.” Using the poppy brightness of Book of Love’s “Boy,” which Cerezo comments is “entirely about frustration that could be read as body dysmorphia,” her new single presents an air of “reclamation of power” against the bullies by revealing their weaknesses and “taking back what belongs to you, your control and who you are, leaving them with what they had all along: misery.” The accompanying video was directed by Nath Milburn, who explains that the visuals attempt to depict, as Cerezo does with Bestial Mouths’ music, “the two conflicting sides – the sides people see, the sides people hide, and how we see these sides as fighting each other while working together.”











“I Am the Spell” was released on Friday, April 23 and is available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp, with 10% of the proceeds to be donated to Hope For the Day, a non-profit organization devoted to suicide prevention and mental health education. R.O.T.T. (inmyskinn) follows up 2020’s RESURRECTEDINBLACK album and is due to appear later in 2022 via Negative Gain Productions. In addition, Bestial Mouths will be embarking on a tour of North America this summer; beginning on May 12 and concluding on June 19, the band will be performing in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, San Diego, and more. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.





