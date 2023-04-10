



With the Chicago band about to embark on another tour, Bellhead has announced the release of a new EP, titled Good Intentions. Due for release on May 5, the EP follows up on the band’s acclaimed Dead Lights EP, continuing to showcase the dual bass post-punk stylings of Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer, mastered by Carl Saff and mixed by Neil Strauch; the EP will feature a cover of Love and Rockets’ “No Big Deal,” while the Bellhead original “Valentine” can be preview streamed now. As well, the band has revealed a teaser for Good Intentions with striking noir visuals created by Sid Strong. “We are beside ourselves with excitement about this new release,” Bellhead says, “and can’t wait to play these songs on the road this Summer.”











Good Intentions is available for pre-order now in digital and CD formats on Bandcamp via Oppressive Sky Records. The EP was preceded by the band’s Valentine’s Day release of “I Would Die 4 U,” originally written and recorded by Prince. Bellhead will be hitting the road on April 15 until May 26, with seven dates in May acting as direct support for coldwave and alt. metal act The Clay People; as well, the duo will be sharing the stage with the likes of Vazum, [melter], The Amatory Murder, Sugar Hysteria, Plasmata, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the Bellhead website.

