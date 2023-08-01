



The Chicago bass-driven duo of Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer-Schock, better known collectively as Bellhead, has unveiled a new music video for “Valentine.” With visuals created by Shrt & Tie Productions, the video marks the first single from the band’s Good Intentions, following Bellhead’s recent North American tour; citing influences like Depeche Mode and Placebo, the band explains that “Valentine” is a sad love song whose tone alternates between “loss and hope” or “death and forgiveness.”







Bellhead’s third EP releaase overall, following 2020’s Unicorn Bones and 2021’s Dead Lights, Good Intentions was released on May 5 and is now available in digital and CD formats via Oppressive Sky Records. The band has also released such standalone singles as “Runaway,” “Fire Control,” “Nothing As It Seems,” and covers of Bauhaus’ “Sanity Assassin” and Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.”







Furthermore, Bellhead will be performing at Chicago’s Empty Bottle tomorrow night, August 2, with Palm Ghosts and Kill Scenes, and then on August 19 at The Back Bar in Janesville, WI with Flaw, Embers Rise, Un-Broken, and Inbound. The band will the perfrom in Belvidere, IL as part of the Wolf Hollow Witches Market with SØLVE, The Funeral March, Tatu Gral, and The Feral Ghosts. The band will also be feature on the forthcoming Synthcore Dreams release, as well as Derision Cult’s The Mercenary Mixes.

