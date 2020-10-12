



Following the release of the Chicago post-punk band’s highly anticipated debut this past July, Bellhead continues to move forward with a new single. Recorded and mixed by Neil Strauch, the duo takes on “Sanity Assassin,” originally recorded by goth/rock legends Bauhaus and famously that group’s final single before disbanding in 1983; as well, the single features “Knife (Beware the Light),” a remixed version of a track on Bellhead’s Unicorn Bones debut. Now available to purchase on Bandcamp, the “Sanity Assassin” single is compounded by a line of limited edition merchandise being made available exclusively on Teespring, available through to midnight on November 30 and never to be released again. “Sanity Assassin” marks Bellhead’s fourth independent release, having also appeared on such compilations as Electronic Saviors 6: Reflection, Industrial Assault Vol.7, and the fifth session of Side-Line Magazine’s Face the Beat.





Bellhead

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)