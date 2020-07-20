



Chicago post-punk band Bellhead has certainly made an auspicious debut, first with the release of the “Fire Control” and “Runaway” singles, as well as appearing on compilations like Electronic Saviors 6: Reflection, Industrial Assault Vol.7, and the fifth session of Side-Line Magazine’s Face the Beat. Now, the duo of lead vocalist/high bassist Ivan Russia (Mr. Russia, Ahab Rex) and vocalist/low bassist Karen Righeimer (W.O.R.M., Acidrodent) has unveiled the debut EP, titled Unicorn Bones; featuring four brand new tracks and a cover of Sheriff Michael Scabs’ “Snuff Film 1974,” recorded and mixed by Neil Strauch and mastered by Carl Saff, the pair presents a blistering and caustic brand of underground rock that defies strict categorization and has become one of the most requested local acts on Chicago’s 101.1 WKQX program Demo 312 with James VanOsdol. Released today, July 20, Bellhead’s Unicorn Bones is available digitally via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)