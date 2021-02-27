



Following the 2020 release of the band’s Unicorn Bones EP and the “Sanity Assassin” single, Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead has announced the release of a remix EP. Due to appear on March 5, the Remix with Guns EP begins with a new track, the titular “With Guns,” followed by remixes by artists hand-selected by the band from Side-Line ‘s Face the Beat series – among them are Bounte, Sister Sarin, and Ordinary Mammal, with one by Bellhead. In addition, a supplemental EP of bonus material will be made available to those who sign up for a special mailing list that Bellhead describes as “Part mailing list, part free Patreon, and part secret Santa.” With more remixes from a number of high profile sources, Remix with Guns: Part 2 shows Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer taking Bellhead into a more industrial dance territory, further commenting that “We want to be able to give our fans something special, so they realize they are important to us. You may get a random song emailed to you, an exclusive mailing list advance to our new releases, or stickers or holiday cards from us in the mail.” Among the remixes on Remix with Guns: Part 2 are members or contributors to the likes of Chemlab, Sister Machine Gun, 13MG, The Final Cut, I:Scintilla, Pigface, and more. Pre-orders for Remix with Guns are available now on Bandcamp, while Remix with Guns: Part 2 will be available to subscribers of the band’s guerilla mailing list.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)