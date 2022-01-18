



Steadily carving out its own niche in the current waves of post-punk is the Chicago duo known as Bellhead, who has now announced a new single, “Nothing As It Seems.” Due to arrive on Valentine’s Day, February 14, the single comes from the band’s acclaimed Dead Lights release, appearing as that EP’s second track and follows up on the opening “Mercy” single; with targets locked firmly on the dance floor, the single sees the duo of Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer reaching out to some of their peers and influences to supplement the single with some energetic remixes – among them are the legendary Dean Garcia (Curve, SPC ECO), I:Scintilla, Shawn Brice (Loveless Love, Bloodwire, Battery), and Walter Flakus (Stabbing Westward), whose remix is available to preview stream. The “Nothing As It Seems” single will be released in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now. Additionally, Bellhead has announced several live dates – following an appearance at the Minibar in Kansas City on February 19, the duo will be the support act for industrial/rockers Powerman 5000 at The Forge in Joliet on March 26, and then on March 30 supporting Night Club and Holy Wars at Reggie’s Rock Club in Chicago; further live dates throughout 2022 are currently being planned.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)