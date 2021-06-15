



Marking the Chicago post-punk duo’s second official release of 2021, Bellhead has announced the Dead Lights EP, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp. With the second track, “Nothing As It Seems” now available to preview stream, the duo of Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer express their excitement not only for the new music to be heard, but also to be performing live with several dates lined up; among them will be June 26 in Kenosha, WI with Revolution-X and Ratbatspider, following by later dates in September and October in Joliet, IL and Madison, WI, respectively – the September Joliet date will see the band as a support act for Powerman 5000, with plans shaping up for additional live dates as the year progresses. A full listing of tour dates can be found on Bellhead’s websites, with Dead Lights dropping on July 16 in digital and CD formats; the physical release includes a second CD containing the band’s October 2020 Sanity Assassin EP, in which Bellhead presented a cover of Bauhaus’ “The Sanity Assassin” and the Beware the Light remix of their own “Kinfe.” Dead Lights follows the March release of Remix with Guns, with Remix with Guns: Part 2 made available to subscribers of Bellhead’s guerilla mailing list.









Bellhead

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)