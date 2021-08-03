



Chicago’s Bellhead – the duo of bass guitarists Ivan Russia (Mr. Russia, Ahab Rex) and Karen Righeimer (W.O.R.M., Acidrodent) – is firing on all cylinders with the announcement of the Dead Lights Tour in celebration of the pair’s latest EP. Beginning on August 28 at the esteemed Bottom Lounge in the band’s hometown, the tour will continue until November 13 in La Crosse, WI, with stops along the midwest tour to include Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Madison, as well as an additional two Chicago dates; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s websites. Joining Bellhead for the first show of the tour will be V is For Villains and Code Name: Phoenix, while the September 29 performance will see Bellhead and Mystery Actions acting as direct support for The Bellwether Syndicate on that band’s first hometown show in almost two years.







The Dead Lights EP was released on July 16, and as available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats; the physical release includes a second CD containing the band’s Sanity Assassin EP, released in October of last year. Dead Lights follows up on July 2020’s Unicorn Bones EP, which was later complemented by the two Remix with Guns companions, the second of which was exclusive to subscriber’s of Bellhead’s guerilla mailing list.





Bellhead

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)