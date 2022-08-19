



Earlier this summer, it was announced that Chicago post-punk duo Bellhead would be supporting Hate Dept. on a somewhat sporadic series of live dates – two taking place in August, and then later in November. In the interim, Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer will be continuing to perform in support of their Nothing As It Seems EP, sharing the stage with fellow dark rockers The Bellwether Syndicate, performing four consecutive dates on that band’s Dystopian U.S. Tour. These four shows will take place from August 29-September 1, with Bellhead playing in Minneapolis, Cudahy, Chicago, and Madison, all subsequent to the previous mentioned dates with Hate Dept., which take place on August 26 and August 28 in St. Joseph and Des Moines, respectively; the band also has a solo show scheduled for August 27 in St. Louis, with plans to rejoin Hate Dept. for a pair of shows on November 4-5 in Chicago and Milwaukee. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found on Bellhead’s website. As stated, the the pair will be supporting the Nothing As It Seems EP, released on February 14, and featuring remixes of the title track by Stabbing Westward, I:Scintilla, Loveless Love, and DG Impulse.









