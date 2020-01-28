



Following up on the “Fire Control” and “Runaway” singles released in 2019, Chicago post-punk band Bellhead will be entering the studio in February to record new material. The band – consisting of lead vocalist/high bassist Ivan Russia (Mr. Russia, Ahab Rex) and vocalist/low bassist Karen Righeimer (W.O.R.M., Acidrodent) – will be working once again with producer Neil Strauch (Counting Crows, Iron and Wine), with mastering provided by Carl Saff (Acid Mothers Temple, Red Fang, Guided By Voices); in addition to the new recordings, Bellhead will be performing as a support act for The Birthday Massacre, Julien-K, and Sister Kill Cycle, with additiona live dates currently being planned; in autumn of last year, the duo embarked on the Runaway Tour, which saw them performing 11 dates with the likes of Ego Likeness, Stoneburner, Deconbrio, Am.Psych, and more. Additionally, Bellhead’s music has been featured on the fifth volume of Side-Line ‘s Face the Beat compilation series, as well as the first volume of the soundtrack companion to the Synthcore Dreams comic book by Creamy Rat Studios and Distortion Productions; more compilation appearances are also in the works.









Bellhead

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)