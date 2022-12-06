



Péter Kedves and Krisztián Buzás, collectively known as Belau, continually prove to be among Hungary’s finest exports, presenting a style of chilled out and soulful electronica that hearkens back to the dreamy days of the mid-to-late ’90s. Thus, it is appropriate that the band’s latest collaboration sees the duo working with vocalist Sarah Jay Hawley on the “Unimaginable” single, the second taste of Belau’s forthcoming third album; a vocal coach and solo artist, Hawley is best known as the vocalist and co-writer of “Dissolved Girl” off the 1998 Mezzanine album by trip-hop legends Massive Attack, with Kedves and Buzás stating that it was “a huge honor” that she had accepted the band’s request to collaborate. “As long as we give it to ourselves, there comes a point when we realize how much more difficult it is to sustain the unsustainable illusion around us than to simply become ourselves,” Belau says explaining the themes in “Unimaginable,” compounded by the underwater music video directed by Liza Lukácsi and featuring Júlia Szász; “as the title of the song states – the end result is unimaginable, but the path of the anxious person can be purification itself, and there is certainly a way out of the infinitely hopeless.” “Unimaginable” follows the “Dreamstate” single released this past February, and is available now via Bandcamp. In addition to the new album, which follows 2020’s Colourwave, Belau plans to tour throughout Europe in 2023.









Belau

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Sarah Jay Hawley

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)