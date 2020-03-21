Mar 2020 21

Belau collaborate with Yasaquarius on latest single from upcoming sophomore album0

Posted In News

News Banner
 
Based in Budapest, the electronic duo Belau has unveiled a new video single for the track “An Ocean with No Waves.” Directed by Péter P. Szabó, the video was shot in locations in Spain and Sweden, with the band stating that the song and video are meant to inspire one’s sense of wanderlust; furthermore, the song features a collaboration with U.K. artist Yasaquarius. Now available to purchase via Amazon, “An Ocean with No Waves” follows the “Natural Pool” single released in December 2019; after the 2016 Odyssey debut, Belau’s long awaited sophomore album, Colourwave is due for release later in Spring 2020.
 

 

Belau
Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
Yasaquarius
Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!