



Based in Budapest, the electronic duo Belau has unveiled a new video single for the track “An Ocean with No Waves.” Directed by Péter P. Szabó, the video was shot in locations in Spain and Sweden, with the band stating that the song and video are meant to inspire one’s sense of wanderlust; furthermore, the song features a collaboration with U.K. artist Yasaquarius. Now available to purchase via Amazon, “An Ocean with No Waves” follows the “Natural Pool” single released in December 2019; after the 2016 Odyssey debut, Belau’s long awaited sophomore album, Colourwave is due for release later in Spring 2020.





Belau

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Yasaquarius

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)