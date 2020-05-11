



Hungarian electronic duo Belau has released the latest music video single from the upcoming sophomore album, Colourwave, titled “Rapture.” Topped off by the ethereal and sublime vocals of Kirstine Stubbe Teglbjærg of Danish trip-hop group Blue Foundation, Péter Kedves and Krisztián Buzás present Belau’s elegant blend of ambient soundscapes and reserved yet energetic beats to evoke the album’s themes revolving around “the fundamental elements of nature, especially the infinite sea.” These natural and organic elements, representing “growth and rest, flow and stillness,” are encapsulated in the animated music video directed by Gergő Rivasz with artwork by Buzás, the visuals drenched in shades of deep blue and imagery both aquatic and cosmic; stating that the song is about freedom and self-love, the band comments that “‘Rapture’ is written as a wish to put an end to blind toil and forcing things through without taking the signals of your body or your surroundings into consideration.”







Following the 2016 Odyssey debut, Colourwave is due for release on May 29, and is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp. Mastered by Csaba Szőke and mixed by Gábor Biksi and Marci Kováts, the record featurs the additional vocal talents of BÖBE, Ayah Marar, Sophie Lindinger, Saya Noé, Belle Doron, Amahla, Sophie Barker, and Yasaquarius. Belau had intended to tour in support of the album, but these plans had been changed due to the COVID-19 crisis; the band hopes to resume touring in October.





Belau

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)