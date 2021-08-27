



Ars Nikonov of synth/rock act Fury Weekend has joined forces with fellow Belarussian artist Yann Zhanchak for a new electro/metal project under the FiXT Radium banner. Making its debut in with “Starting Point” and now revealing the new single “What’s Going On,” Nitroverts presents Zhanchaks’ powerful vocals atop a signature blend of sharp songwriting and skilled production. The new single delivers a story about a man shocked by world events; “All his distress and emotions towards these things are reflected in the lyrics of the song,” the band states, “There is no one to believe, nothing’s clear, everyone gets crazy, and no one knows when all this will end.”















Zhanchak first appeared on the “I Just Want You” single from Fury Weekend’s Signals album, released in February of this year; he and Nikonov subsequently started Nitroverts from a series of Nikonov’s demos, with him stating that he was pleased with Zhanchak’s enthusiastic response to add his vocals. “Starting Point” was released in June, with both that single and “What’s Going On” available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)