



Beborn Beton’s A Worthy Compensation proved to be aptly titled as the 2015 album was met with great adulation from synthpop audiences, putting the German act back in the spotlight after an absence of more than a decade. Now, the band is following up with the release of “Dancer in the Dark,” the first single from the forthcoming album, Darkness Falls Again. The song offers a mere taste of what the album has in store, full of Beborn Beton’s signature dance beats, seductive melodies, and throbbing synths with touches of chilled guitar, the light-hearted video showing the trio of Stefan Netschio, Stefan “Till” Tillman, and Michael B. Wagner in a bowling alley.







Darkness Falls Again marks Beborn Beton’s ninth studio album, due for release on March 17 via Dependent Records. The album sees the band addressing contemporary topics and speaking out against misogyny, sexual discrimination, and the destruction of the environment, with the music drawing on the group’s prevalent blend of ’80s and ’90s influences. Following more than seven years after A Worthy Compensation, Beborn Beton states that past experiences have taught the trio to take their time rather than fall into a relentless production cycle. Darkness Falls Again is available to pre-order now in standard and deluxe editions; both will be released in digital and CD formats, while the standard edition will also be released in black and white vinyl variants. The deluxe edition includes two bonus tracks, as well as six remixes by The New Division, Sydney Valette, Olaf Wollschläger, Unify Separate, Piston Damp, and Man Without Country.





Beborn Beton

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Dependent Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)