



Beauty in the Suffering – the electro/metal solo outlet of producer and Lords of Acid live bassist DieTrich Thrall – has unveiled a video showcasing the band’s appearance in the newly released horror movie Clown Motel: Spirits Arise. Joined by drummer extraordinaire Galen Waling, the scene features the band giving an exclusive performance of the song “Reveille (The Zombie Charge),” originally released in 2014 and available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp. Of his appearance with the band, Waling says that “Having previously worked with DieTrich Thrall in Lords of Acid, I got the pleasure of working with him on his solo project Beauty in the Suffering. Always professional and a great guy to work with!” The original track was the second part of a long-form music video zombie trilogy, preceded by “The Crazies (The Zombie Song)” and whose conclusion is currently in production, with Thrall stating “you’ll be hearing more about [the] project soon.”







Clown Motel: Spirits Arise, which is now available to purchase at Amazon, follows a group of ghost hunters gathering at the titular motel to discover if it is indeed haunted by the souls of the clowns that lived there. The feature stars the original Jason Voorhees from the 1980 Friday the 13th, Ari Lehman, as well as the original Michael Myers from 1978’s Halloween, Tony Moran, alon with Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Chalet Brannan (Cyborg X, Crepitus). Writer/director Joseph Kelly states that Beauty in the Suffering “brought out Las Vegas party scene from Clown Motel to life with a blistering rendition of their song.” Furthermore, editor/executive producer David W. Bailey comments that the band “brought fire to the set” and “left the cast and crew speechless!”







Best known as the touring bassist for Lords of Acid, DieTrich Thrall began as a primary contributor to the group Marazene, and later also toured with Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankentein’s solo project DOYLE. His cover of “Live Wire” with Marazene earned high priase from original Motley Crüe members Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee. He began Beauty in the Suffering in 2014 as “an evolving concept I came up with years ago that best described a sense of optimism during some bright spots of an otherwise massive struggle against overwhelming odds.” The last release from Beauty in the Suffering was the “Your Love” single in February 2016, with Thrall promising more material to follow soon. He is currently on tour in Erope with international death metal act Taipan, which features a revolving lineup that includes Tony Campos (MINISTRY, Fear Factory, Static-X), Aaron Rossi (MINISTRY, PRONG), Dianne van Giersbergen (Xandria), Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth), and others.





Beauty in the Suffering

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)