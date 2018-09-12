Beauty in Chaos reveals debut music video





Beauty in Chaos has unveiled the music video for “Storm,” the first single off the upcoming debut album Finding Beauty in Chaos. The song is the first of three on the album written with and featuring Ashton Nyte, front man and vocalist for MGT and The Awakening, who states simply, “I hope you enjoy the new song and the video as much as we enjoyed creating them.” The “Storm” music video was directed by Vicente Cordero for Industrialism Films, while the single was released via SoundCloud in late August.











Finding Beauty in Chaos is due for release via 33.3 Music Collective on September 21, with pre-orders for the digital edition now available via Bandcamp; the album will also be made available on CD and vinyl formats. The band was founded and is curated by Michael Ciravolo, best known as the former guitarist for Gene Loves Jezebel and Human Drama and is also the President of Schecter Guitars. Along with Nyte, Beauty in Chaos also features collaborations with a wide range of artists including Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Wayne Hussey of The Mission, dUg Pinnick of Kings X, Pete Parada of The Offspring, Simon Gallup of The Cure, ex-Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, rapper and Body Count front man ICE-T, and MINISTRY’s Al Jourgenson. Recorded at SAINTinLA Studio in Sun Valley, CA, Finding Beauty in Chaos was produced by Michael Rozon, whose extensive production and performance credits include MINISTRY, Babyland, Gene Loves Jezebel, and Eva O to name a few. A remix album featuring mixes and interpretations by Tim Palmer, John Fryer, Mark Gemini Thwaite, and Tyler Bates, titled Beauty Re-Envisioned, is planned for release in March of 2019.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)