



The dark rock collective of Beauty in Chaos has released its latest effort, titled Behind the Veil, along with its corresponding remix companion, Further Behind the Veil. As with past releases, the band presents a diverse range of guest vocalists, but this time, Behind the Veil focuses on an all female cast that includes returning alumni like Cinthya Hussey, Kat Leon, and regular band member Tish Ciravolo. According to curator Michael Ciravolo, the genesis of the record began with Kat Leon’s presence on the song “Stranger” from the preceding The Storm Before the Calm; “it struck me it could be the perfect prelude to what would come next,” he says, going on to also cite Hussey’s vocal on the Raphid Reiteration mix of “The Delicate Balance of All Things” on the Out of Chaos Comes remix album as having cemented the concept. Behind the Veil also prominently features the “Orion” and “The Kiss of the World” singles released in late 2021, featuring Whitney Tai and Kirlian Camera’s Alice Fossi, respectively. Purr Machine’s Betsy Martin also appears, with the six original tracks supplemented by seven additional remixes by the likes of Collide, Asteron, Mark Gemini Thwaite, and Edge of Reality. Further Behind the Veil presents additional remixes by JST, Kitty Lectro, From the Ether, and more, with both albums released on February 22 and available digitally via Bandcamp.









Beauty in Chaos/33.3 Music Collective

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)