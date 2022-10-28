



Beauty in Chaos is celebrating the Halloween season with the release of a new single showcasing the dark rock collective’s rendition of Johnette Napolitano’s goth/rock classic “Bloodletting (The Vampire Song).” With ringleader Michael Ciravolo taking on the lead vocal duties, the band infuses an even bleaker, bluesier ambience into the Concrete Blonde hit; as Ciravolo explains, “Johnette’s lyrics painted an eerily realistic picture of my hometown.” Adding a touch of jazzy avant-garde smokiness to the cover is Mars Williams, with Ciravolo explaining that it was hearing the distant sound of a saxophone “wailing from a distant club” in the French Quarter of New Orleans that inspired the cover. He was then introduced to the renowned saxophonist by friends Tim Palmer and Richard Fortus, who had worked with him in The Psychedelic Furs. Also present as background vocalists on the track are Kiki Remsen and Beauty in Chaos alumni Whitney Tai, Kat Leon, and Tish Ciravolo, with Michael Rozon not only performing bass and lap steel, but also recording, mixing, and producing. Along with The Psychedelic Furs, Williams has performed with the likes of Die Warzau, Sister Machine Gun, Boneshaker, NRG Ensemble, Billy Squier, The Waitresses, Billy Idol, Naked Raygun, and MINISTRY.











Beauty in Chaos’ cover of “Bloodletting (The Vampire Song)” was released today, October 28, and is available digitally on Bandcamp; the single follows the band’s There Is Always a Light anthology, released on September 24 and featuring several of the group’s top songs from 2018-2022. The band has also revealed a music video for the cover directed by regular collaborator Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)