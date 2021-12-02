



As the band nears the completion of a new album, London electro/darkwave duo Beautiful Machines has unveiled a music video for its first single, titled “Control.” Produced by Melbas 801 Film under the direction of Kévin Payet, the ambitious visuals present a futurist vision inspired by the Fritz Lang classic Metropolis, with the band calling it “an invitation to a future in the making, as we quietly relinquish control.” Addressing the rapid developments of technology and society’s reliance on them, the song is a meditation on its effects on human motivation, asking “Is it the multi-faceted algorithms and AI code which drive our ‘human’ behavior? Are we even in control or have we already lost control?”







“Control” was released on December 1, marking Beautiful Machines’ first new material since the late 2018 release of the “We Have 2 Escape” single; co-produced by Ade Fenton, best known for his longstanding partnership with electro/industrial legend Gary Numan. the song is is available to stream/purchase now via Bandcamp. Conceived not just as an album, but as a continually evolving audiovisual performance art project, the Singularity album is expect to be revealed in early 2022 via Republic of Music, with live dates throughout the new year soon to be announced.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)