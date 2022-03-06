



London electro/darkwave duo Beautiful Machines has been gradually building momentum for the forthcoming Singularity record, with “Survive” marking its second single. Conrad Schuman and Stefanie Ku wrote the track following a shared expedition in Nepal, the pair catching what was literally the last flight out of the country before the government declared the country on lockdown, drawing inspiration from their observations of human struggle amid the earthquake-ravaged city of Kathmandu; describing the scene as post-apocalyptic, the imagery of the single’s cover art mirrors their experience. Schuman further explains, “It’s like another being that reaches from within, grabs this drained version of myself by the collar, and elevates me up with immense strength, revitalizing myself.” Released on March 3 and available via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, “Survive” was co-produced, mixed, and mastered by John Kunkel of The New Division.







“Survive” follows up on the “Control” single released in December of 2021, which was co-produced by Ade Fenton (Gary Numan), and also given the remix treatment by The New Division in February. Singularity is due to appear in summer of this year via Republic of Music.

In addition, Beautiful Machines will be the support act for legendary OMD on the band’s upcoming Souvenir tour in Germany, spanning six dates from July 31 to August 7. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)