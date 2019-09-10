



Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, David J., and Kevin Haskins – collectively known as Bauhaus, one of the most revered acts in the post-punk and goth/rock scene – will be reforming for a special performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on November 3, 2019. This marks the first time the original quartet will be performing together since the 2008 release of the band’s fifth and final album, Go Away White, which had followed a series of one-off festival appearances and tours in 2005 and 2006. Sponsored by Live Nation, tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, September 13 at 10:00am Pacific time via Ticketmaster.







Peter Murphy and David J. had celebrated the 40th anniversary of Bauhaus in 2018 and 2019 with the 40 Years of Bauhaus Ruby Clebration, during which the pair performed the band’s 1980 In the Flat Field debut in its entirety; due to illness, Murphy had been unable to perform the final dates of the tour, with Curse Mackey and SINE’s Rona Rougeheart filling in on April 4. Murphy had suffered a heart attack on August 13, 2019, which necessitated the postponement of several dates of his residency in New York City; 10 days later, it was announced that he was on the road to a full recovery. David J. released his double album Missive to an Angel From the Halls of Infamy and Allure on September 6 via Glass Modern Records; the album features collaborations with members of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Swans, Luna, along with actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. He had also recently collaborated with post-punk artist Darwin (Meiners) on his “This Rose” single. In March 2018, Cleopatra Records released Bauhaus – Undead: The Visual History and Legacy of Bauhaus , a coffee table book of photography chronicling the band’s history curated by Kevin Haskins. In addition, he and Daniel Ash – along with Haskins’ daughter Diva Dompe – formed Poptone and toured the U.S. performing predominantly songs from their tenure together in Tones on Tail and Love and Rockets. On November 23, 2018, Leaving Records and Stones Throw had released The Bela Session, a reissue of Bauhaus’ first studio sessions from January 26, 1978.





