



Although the release of Go Away White in 2008 was understood by many to be the final studio offering from the pioneering post-punk and goth/rock act, Bauhaus has continued to celebrate its legacy with anniversary tours and residencies. Now, fans can rejoice with the release of a new track created by the original lineup of Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J; recorded in 2021 during lockdown, “Drink the New Wine” presented a singular challenge for the band, each contributing to the piece without hearing or seeing what the others had done – the band members were thus granted individually one minute and eight tracks to work from, and an additional minute and four tracks collectively, with only Haskins’ beat being the common thread. This method, and the song’s title, drew from the “cadavre exquis” (“Exquisite Corpse”) artistic technique invented by surrealists, specifically referencing the very first drawing rendered by André Breton, Marcel Duchamp, Jacques Prévert, and Yves Tanguy – the drawing contained words that strung together read, “Le cadavre exquis boiara le vin nouveau” (“The exquisite corpse will drink the new wine”).







Earlier this month, Bauhaus announced a series of dates to take place in the Western United States, running from May 17-27, along with a pair of performances in September at New York City’s Kings Theatre, where tickets from the postponed November dates will be honored. Tickets for all currently scheduled 2022 events went on sale via Ticketmaster; tickets and info for the Portland date can be found on the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall website, while the Denver and New York shows can be found via AXS.

Bauhaus

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Peter Murphy

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Daniel Ash

Website, Facebook, Twitter

David J.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Kevin Haskins

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)