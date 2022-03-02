



Among the veritable forefathers of goth/rock and post-punk is Bauhaus, and with live performances and tours gradually returning to some state of regularity, so too is the band taking to the stage yet again. The original quartet of vocalist Peter Murphy, guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins, and bassist David J will perform a series of dates from May 17-27 in the Western United States, hitting such cities as Portland, San Francisco, Denver, Seattle, and Tempe. In addition, September 8-9 will see a pair of performances at the Kings Theatre in New York City, at which tickets for the shows postponed from November 2-3, 2021 will be honored. Tickets for all currently scheduled 2022 events will be going on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10:00am PST/1:00pm EST via Ticketmaster; tickets and info for the Portland date can be found on the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall website, while the Denver and New York shows can be found via AXS.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)