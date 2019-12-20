



Even after four decades, the popularity of post-punk and actBauhaus endures, as the band’s original lineup has reformed for a series of performances at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on November 3 and 4 and December 1. So triumphant were these three sold-out shows, praised by fans and press alike, that Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, David J., and Kevin Haskins have announced two additional shows in 2020 – the first of these performances will take place on April 8 in London at the Alexandra Palace, with tickets now available via AltTickets, while the second will be on June 26 at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, with tickets available now via Ticketmaster.

The November and December shows in Hollywood marked the first time the original Bauhaus lineup had performed together since the 2008 release of the Go Away White album, the band’s fifth and final album to date. Preceding those shows, Peter Murphy and David J. conducted the 40 Years of Bauhaus Ruby Celebration Tour in 2018 and 2019, during which the pair performed the 1980 In the Flat Field debut in its entirety. Additionally, 2018 saw the release of Bauhaus – Undead: The Visual History and Legacy of Bauhaus , a coffee table book of photography chronicling the band’s history curated by Kevin Haskins and released via Cleopatra Records.

