



Following the announcement earlier this year for the band’s rescheduled live dates in London and Mexico City, legendary goth/rock and post-punk quartet Bauhaus has now added Brooklyn, NY to the live itinerary. Taking place on November 2, this event will see the original lineup of vocalist Peter Murphy, guitarist Daniel Ash, drummer Kevin Haskins, and bassist David J. performing at Kings Theatre; tickets for the event will be available via TicketMaster, going on sale at 10:00am EST on Friday, June 18. This show will follow the band’s scheduled appearances in Mexico City at Frontón México on October 23 and 24, followed a week later by an appearance at London’s Alexandra Palace on October 30. Prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, Bauhaus was scheduled to perform in New York City, Dallas, and Chicago, as well as Barcelona, and Athens; further performances originally scheduled throughout 2020 are expected to be rescheduled soon, with a full listing of live dates to be found via Bauhaus’ social media.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)