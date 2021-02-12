



With the future of live music still uncertain, numerous bands are optimistically looking forward with rescheduled tour dates and concert events. Among them is the legendary post-punk and goth/rock quartet Bauhaus, the band having now rescheduled dates in Mexico City and London; with tickets now on sale, the band will be performing back-to-back dates in Mexico City at Frontón México on October 23 and 24, followed a week later by an appearance at London’s Alexandra Palace on October 30. Acting as support acts will be Soriah and Automatic in Mexico and Hope in the U.K., with the band also noting that any tickets purchased previously for the original 2020 dates will be honored at the rescheduled dates; tickets for the Mexico shows can be purchased via FronTicket, while the London show tickets can be purchased on AltTickets.com.

The original quartet of vocalist Peter Murphy, bassist David J., guitarist Daniel As, and drummer Kevin Haskins reunited for a series of anniversary performances in late 2019 and early 2020, marking the first time Bauhaus had performed since the 2008 release of Go Away White, the band’s fifth and final album to date. Further performances originally scheduled throughout 2020 are expected to be rescheduled soon, with a full listing of live dates to be found via Bauhaus’ social media.

