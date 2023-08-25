



As the New York City duo works on a fifth full-length effort, synthpunk act Bangladeafy has dropped a new single, titled “Whisper Rat.” Intended as a stepping stone between 2020’s Housefly and the forthcoming 2024 album, the song veers away from the primarily instrumental approach Jon Ehlers and Atif Haq employed on past releases, with Ehlers incorporating a vibrant vocal performance to provide lyrical depth; mixed by Jonathan Vergara at Pancake Studios and mastered by Damien Moffitt, Haq recorded his drums with Mike Gatto, while Ehlers recorded on his own. The accompanying lyric video was created by Asmara Studio, with the single available via Nefarious Industries today, August 25, on Bandcamp. In addition, Bangladeafy is booking live shows for the following months, with three already scheduled; the third of these shows will see the band opening for legendary industrial/metal act Godflesh at Underground Arts in Philadelphia on September 13. A full listing of live shows and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.









Bangladeafy

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Nefarious Industries

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)