Barry Adamson to release anthology of works spanning four decades





Musician and composer Barry Adamson has announced the release of Memento Mori, an anthology spanning the artist’s work between 1978-2018, on October 26 on the Mute label. The collection chronicles Adamson’s 40 year musical career from his 1978 debut with Magazine and the early years of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to his nine solo albums and soundtrack work for directors including David Lynch and Oliver Stone. A video starring Minnie Driver for “The Man With the Golden Arm” from his first solo album, 1988’s Moss Side Story, was recently re-discovered and released in high definition.







A pair of special live performances at Manchester’s RNCM Theatre and London’s Union Chapel, which the artist describes as “Not to be missed,” will accompany the release. Memento Mori (Anthology 1978-2018) is available for pre-order in CD, digital, and limited edition gold vinyl formats via the Mute webstore.

Barry Adamson

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter (U.S.A.), Twitter (U.K.), YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)