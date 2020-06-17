



Having released the “Carving Flesh” and “White Noise” singles earlier this year, Los Angeles dark electronic artist BARA HARI has announced that her Pandora’s Box EP will be out this Friday, June 19. In addition, the artist states that all proceeds from the album will be going toward aiding the Black Lives Matter movement, as BARA HARI’s Samantha Franco encourages people to continue signing petitions, donating to charities and campaigns, and educating themselves from verified sources. She comments, “It’s been inspiring to see the amount of people mobilizing for change. I hope that momentum keeps going.”

The Pandora’s Box EP had originally been planned for a June 5 release, with another music video to follow those for “Carving Flesh” and “White Noise;” Franco then delayed its release, commenting that “it doesn’t feel right to be promoting music right now,” preferring to focus her efforts on contributing to the BLM movement. With Fact Pattern’s Ian Flux assisting with additional production and mixing, and mastering provided by Lee McCartney, the release of Pandora’s Box coincides with Bandcamp’s announcement that all fees on Friday, June 19 will be donated to the NAACP.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)