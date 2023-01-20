



BARA HARI – the dark electro-pop moniker of multidisciplinary artist Samantha Franco – closed out 2022 strong with her “Tempest” single; now, she is kicking off 2023 with today’s release of “Violence Rising” via Re:Mission Entertainment. As the second single from her forthcoming full-length album, the song and its corresponding video present a cinematic vision of humility, wrought with the artist’s signature visual splendor of extravagant costume and set design, inspired by Renaissance art and fairy tales. The video depicts the fall from grace of a virtuous queen coming to terms with her true nature, realizing the inherent bias of her self-righteousness, and transforming into the wolf she once feared. Directed and edited by Franco, the video was shot by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films, with secondary camera work by regular BARA HARI collaborator Ian Flux of Fact Pattern.







As stated, “Tempest” and “Violence Rising” will be featured on BARA HARI’s full-length debut album, Lesser Gods; no release date for the album has been announced at this time. To date, she has released two EPs – Pandora’s Box in 2020, and Dark New Day the following year. As well, she has released two remixes from Re:Mission Entertainment label mates Dread Risks and :Waijdan:.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)