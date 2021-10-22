



Dark electro-pop artist BARA HARI has unveiled the music video for the song “Artificial,” the latest single from her Dark New Day EP. With the song’s themes relating to the shallow pursuit of stardom and fame – the “Hollywood dream” – and the resulting loss of friendships, the video presents these themes through a surrealist lens that draws on the artist’s experiences in the burlesque scene, the video showcasing her talents in dance, choreography, and visual design. Citing David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive as a key influence in the video’s design, BARA HARI’s Samantha Franco explains that the film “perfectly depicts the surreal experience of seeking stardom in Los Angeles – a dream that so many strive for that ultimately eats them alive and makes them lose all sense of humanity, as well as their ability to maintain healthy interpersonal relationships.” Shot and lit by Franco’s partner Ian Flux (of industrial/metal band Fact Pattern), Franco directed and edited “Artificial,” which marks the third video from Dark New Day after “Ugly on the Inside” and “Weapon.” BARA HARI had also released a cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” in July, while the Dark New Day EP was released via Re:Mission Entertainment on May 21 and is available in digital and CD formats via Bandcamp.









BARA HARI

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Fact Pattern

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)