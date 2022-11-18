



Samantha Franco has presented a take no prisoners approach from the onset of her dark electro-pop moniker of BARA HARI, and her new “Tempest” single shows no indications of that changing. Firmly declaring in the first lines that she is “Not quite like the other girls,” the new single sees BARA HARI once again depicting defiance and strength against patriarchal attitudes; written and produced by Franco, and mixed by Ian Flux, the song also features the latter’s Fact Pattern band mate Corey Hirsch on drums. The accompanying video once again showcases the artist’s skills in direction, editing, and costume design, the imagery taking on a aggressive, almost vaudevillian, yet poetic and even Shakespearean tone befitting the power of lyrics like “I am the flood that’s come to reckon” and “Savage like a tempest on a path of no return.” Released today, November 18, via Re:Mission Entertainment, “Tempest” is the first new material from BARA HARI following 2021’s Dark New Day EP; a pair of remixes of tracks from that EP by :Waijdan: and Dread Risks were released this past January.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)