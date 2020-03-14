



Los Angeles dark electronic act BARA HARI has announced the release of her third single, titled “Carving Flesh.” Written by the artist in 2017, with production and mixing provided by Ian Flux (Fact Pattern), BARA HARI’s Samantha Franco explains that the song’s themes are reflective (or perhaps deflective) of her Cathlic upbringing and about “letting go of any sort of guilt (especially religious) when it comes to sexuality.” The song’s long gestation stemmed from her inability to form a vocal melody she was satisfied with, and further citing technical challenges – learning programs, experimenting with sounds, and replacing a laptop that would continually crash – since first writing it during a time when she was only “dabbling” in music with a limited setup; nonetheless, she says that she wanted “Carving Flesh” to showcase contrasting elements of heaviness with strong vocals and more ethereal breaks. With Flux’s involvment, Franco says, “The melody and lyrics clicked in my head almost immediately.” Further explaining the song’s history, she states that Catholic guilt is difficult to overcome and that she become comfortable with her identity and how she lives her life in her mid-twenties.







Due for release on March 20, “Carving Flesh” marks BARA HARI’s third single, following 2018’s “In Love with a Shadow” and 2019’s “Toska.” Drawing on her background in visual arts and her love for performing arts and drama, Franco cites the aesthetics of silent film and the opilence of the golden age of cinema as inspiration for her visual approach to modernizing classic imagery. The music video for “Carving Flesh” was directed and edited by BARA HARI, with additional footage shot by Flux.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)