



BARA HARI continues to assert her skills as a musician, producer, and visual artist with today’s reveal of the “Agoraphobic” video. As its title suggests, the song deals with the social dissociation, anxieties, and insecurities that result from such intense isolation as was wrought upon the world during the pandemic; the video’s feverish atmosphere explores these feelings stemming from a necessity for survival, ultimately creating a pervading sense of melancholy that intensifies rather than alleviates. The video for “Agoraphobic” was directed and edited by BARA HARI founder Samantha Franco and shot by Ian Flux, with Franco performing alongside Sam Broadwater to present a visual depiction of such poignant lyrics as “I’ve lost my mind and there’s no going back” and “Now I can’t recognize who I was when I lost the fight.”







Released today, April 21, and available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp, “Agoraphobic” is the final entry in the artist’s recent stream of singles signaling her forthcoming full-length debut, Lesser Gods. Featuring previous singles like “Tempest,” “Violence Rising,” and “House of the Devil,” the album follows up on BARA HARI’s Dark New Day and Pandora’s Box EPs, showcasing the artist’s blend of dark pop, electro/rock, trip-hop, and post-industrial atmosphere, topped off by emotive lyrical concepts and vocals. Lesser Gods is due for release on May 26 via Re:Mission Entertainment in digital and vinyl formats; pre-orders will be available soon via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)