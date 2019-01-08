



With the announcement of the band’s Pretty in Kink Tour, the electrosexual power house that is Lords of Acid has announced the official band lineup. Joining front man and head lord Praga Khan will be the rhythm section of drummer Galen Waling (PIG, Julien-K, Left Spine Down) and bassist DieTrich Thrall (Doyle, Beauty in the Suffering), both returning from the band’s 2017 Sextreme Fest Tour, with album vocalist Marieke Bresseleers taking the lead role. Also joining is guitarist extraordinaire Sin Quirin (MINISTRY, 3 Headed Snake), who had previously performed on the Lords’ 2010 Sextreme Fest Tour; Quirin comments, “Can’t wait to hit the road once again with The Lords!,” with Thrall further stating, “Honored to be part of such a talented band member lineup and overall tour roster!”

Joining Lords of Acid on the Pretty in Kink Tour are fellow purveyors of the perverted Genitorturers, as well as alt. metal and industrial/rock bands Orgy and Gabriel and the Apocalypse, with performances on select dates by rock/burlesque act Little Miss Nasty. The tour begins on February 21 in Phoenix, AZ and continues until March 27 in Las Vegas; a full listing of dates can be found on the Lords of Acid website.

Lords of Acid

The Genitorturers

Orgy

Little Miss Nasty

Gabriel and the Apocalypse

Sin Quirin

Galen Waling

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)