



After a successful first run, the Absolution Festival, in association with Communion After Dark and Endoxa Booking, has announced its return as an annual event. This year’s festival will again take place in Tampa, Florida across multiple venues in the historic section of Ybor City on October 8-10. Headlining the pre-party on October 8 at the Hooch and Hive will be Austin, TX synthwave artist DJ Kitty, with French synthwave artist, Hante. headlining on October 9 at Crowbar, and Los Angeles darkwave darlings Drab Majesty capping things off on October 10 at the Orpheum. Additional acts featured across the three-day event are Astari Nite, Sonsombre, Die Robot, The Bellwether Syndicate, and Third Realm; a full roster of artists can be found on the Absolution website. Tickets are now on sale via EventBrite.





Michael Mitchell (MMitchell)