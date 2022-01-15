



Brothers David and Franck Potvin have made a singificant impact on the French metal scene in bands like Lyzanxia, Phaze I, and One-Way Mirror; now, they embark on a new musical direction with the formation of Bad Rescue and the release of the second single, “Wall Eye.” Joined by the voice of King Marino, the song showcases the band’s incorporation of rap and hip-hop vocal stylings and industrialized textures to complement their signature driving metal guitar riffs, calling the track “the kind of song that we’ve wanted to produce for a long time.” With a visually striking video that further indicates Bad Rescue’s cinematic influences, “Wall Eye” follows the “Battering Rain” single, which made its debut in October of 2021. The band promises more singles to come in 2022 and beyond.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)