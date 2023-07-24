



Following up on the accolades earned from her previous singles, BabyChaos has returned in 2023 with a new helping of darkly metallic and industrialized goth; released on July 19, “Guilty Hands (I Bleed)” sees the artist delving deeper into European metal and American hard rock influences, while exploring themes of exercising control over aspects of one’s life in order to cope with those that can’t be controlled; co-written with producer Enrico Tiberi, BabyChaos founder Lyzzie Larosa explains, “The story behind ‘Guilty Hands’ is one I’ve been clinging onto for years,” stating that her writing process throughout 2022 was a coping mechanism that would yield restuls occasionally “unexpected and disturbing.”











The video for “Guilty Hands (I Bleed)” was directed by Joey Durango, while the single is available digitally via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets. The song marks BabyChaos’ first release of 2023, and her fourth single overall, following 2022’s “Icon” and “Babylon,” and her 2021 “Flesh” debut; an EP is currently in the works, with plans for a release later in 2023. Larosa hails from Salem, Massachusetts and is a self-taught pianist and songwriter.

BabyChaos

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)