



Following up on her critically acclaimed 2019 Phantoms album, electronic artist Azam Ali is now working on a new record alongside celebrated producer/musician John Fryer. Calling Ali a “legendary siren” and “one of the best vocalists in this universe and beyond,” Fryer was largely responsible for her signing to renowned industrial imprint COP International, for which he is the A&R agent, with this new collaborative effort marking her debut with the label. Ali, in turn, refers to her working with Fryer to be “beyond a dream come true,” calling the opportunity one of her precious gains of 2020; she goes on to say of her new association with COP International, “From my first conversation with founder Christian Petke, I knew I wanted to collaborate with him for the release of this music into the world.” Petke goes on to explain that signing Ali helps to celebrate the label’s 30th anniversary by progressing into new sonic territory, and that when looking through the expansive lens of imprints like 4AD or Mute and taking their adventurous spirit as an inspiration, “Signing Azam Ali makes perfect sense.” He further compliments Ali’s vocal talents, stating that “her voice seduces, nurtures, and captivates you like one of the sirens of Homer’s Tales,” and that she can “carry you away on a wave of sorrow, desire and wistfulness.” Azam Ali and John Fryer will be making further announcements as plans for a release later in 2021 come to fruition.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)